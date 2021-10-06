Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.37 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.