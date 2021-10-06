Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 260,369 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 11,904,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

