Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,731. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

