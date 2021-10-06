Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.69 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

