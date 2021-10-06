SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,985 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $394.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $404.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

