SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,227 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 409,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 6,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

