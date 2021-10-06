SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 61,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,116. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

