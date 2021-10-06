SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.66. 704,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

