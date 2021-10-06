SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 130,527 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of KBR worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $804,000.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

