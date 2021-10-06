SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nucor by 972.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. 81,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.