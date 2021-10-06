Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Declares GBX 0.10 Dividend

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHG traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.55 ($0.16). The company had a trading volume of 1,397,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,988. The company has a market cap of £131.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.17.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.