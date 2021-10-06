Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 7.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 16,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 926,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
