Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 20,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.