Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,230 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $23,949,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

ACHC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 2,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,772. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

