Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after buying an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after buying an additional 206,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,223,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,109,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.64. 3,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

