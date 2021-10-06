Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.97. 549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.