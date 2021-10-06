Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 430 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 2,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

