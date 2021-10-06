Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.47. 12,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,502. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

