Shelton Capital Management Makes New $338,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 223,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3,508.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.