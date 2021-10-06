Shelton Capital Management Makes New $338,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 223,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3,508.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.