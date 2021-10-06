Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 56,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

