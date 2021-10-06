Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expands By 24.5%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $254.66. 41,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.31. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

