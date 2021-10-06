Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Grows By 52.6%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,826 shares of company stock worth $181,599. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

