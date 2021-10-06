Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Decreases By 25.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.