Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Expands By 27.7%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,583. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 289,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

