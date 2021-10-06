Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Rises By 22.4%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 32,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $64,000.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

