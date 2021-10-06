Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Grows By 27.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,150.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $$160.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $185.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.45.
Cochlear Company Profile
