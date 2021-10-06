Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 52.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MSMGF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Grid Metals
