Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 52.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSMGF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

