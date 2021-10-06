Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Increases By 27.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of JOFF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

