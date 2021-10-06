Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Declines By 32.9%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 140,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

