Short Interest in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Rises By 50.0%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

LNFA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,494. L&F Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.