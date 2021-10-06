Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 27.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 179,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,296. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

