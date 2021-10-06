Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Decreases By 27.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 179,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,296. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

