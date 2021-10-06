Short Interest in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Declines By 33.3%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,615. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

