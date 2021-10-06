Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Declines By 20.8%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

PTPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

