Short Interest in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declines By 17.5%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

