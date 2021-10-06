Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Increases By 45.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SDXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.