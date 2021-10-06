Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Decreases By 17.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 800,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 347,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

