Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Drops By 17.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,016,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $$1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

