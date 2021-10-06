Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declines By 18.0%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

