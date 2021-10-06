Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 34.4%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ultrack Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,725. Ultrack Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.