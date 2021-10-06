Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 34.4%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ultrack Systems stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,725. Ultrack Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
