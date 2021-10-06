Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Increases By 25.4%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.1 days.

OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

