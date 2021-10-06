Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 36,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,979. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

