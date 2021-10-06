Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.82. 35,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

