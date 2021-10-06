Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.