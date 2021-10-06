SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Comparison

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.21 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -23.24

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

