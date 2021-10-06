Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 337.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

