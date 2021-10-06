Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

PLTR traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,085,641. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,555,398 shares of company stock valued at $156,569,609. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

