Solstein Capital LLC Invests $35,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. 662,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

