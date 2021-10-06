South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.85. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 7,039 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

