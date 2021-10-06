Sovarnum Capital L.P. Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. NMI makes up 2.4% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of NMI worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 159.8% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NMIH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 221,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

